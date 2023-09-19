ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – UPDATE (9/19/23): Rehabilitation facility escapee, Jackie Brown has been caught.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at approximately 04:15 AM the Alexandria Police Department was called to a local rehabilitation facility on Heyman Lane in reference to an inmate from Caddo Parish escaping on foot. The inmate was at the medical facility for health reasons and was not in the custody of the Alexandria Police Department.

The inmate is 21-year-old Jackie Brown, a black male 6’0” 110 lbs. with dreadlocks. See attached photo.

The Alexandria Police Department has a heavy presence in the area and is currently being joined by cooperating agencies to apprehend the escapee. If possible, we ask that the public try to stay away from this area and report any suspicious activity.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at:

APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/