ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an incident Saturday afternoon that resulted in a man riding a bicycle being shot in the foot.

At approximately 4 p.m., APD received a report of a man being shot near the intersection of Louisiana Street and Levin Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the foot. He explained he had been riding his bicycle and heard several shots, one of which struck him in the foot. The victim waited at the scene for police and medical treatment.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.