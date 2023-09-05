ALEXANDRIA La. (WNTZ) – On Monday, September 4, 2023, at approximately 04:02 PM the Alexandria Police Department responded to a call in the 400 block of Green Oak Avenue in reference to a body located in a field. The body has been identified as that of Eric Easley, 48, of Alexandria, LA. There is no foul play suspected at this time; however, a toxicology report is pending to determine the official cause of death.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at:

APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/