Alexandria PD investigate a stabbing that left 1 teen dead, another charged with murder

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria Police are investigating a homicide that occurred around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Monroe Street.

A juvenile sustained a stab wound during a physical altercation with another juvenile and was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The juvenile suspect has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.