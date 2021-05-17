Alexandria police arrest a juvenile in connection with a Sunday homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (May 17, 2021) – Alexandria Police have arrested a juvenile in connection with a homicide that occurred around 4:58 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of University Street.

The juvenile has been charged with second degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (May 16, 2021) – Alexandria Police are investigating a homicide that occurred around 4:58 p.m. this afternoon in the 900 block of University Street. One subject is deceased from gunshot wounds sustained in the incident. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.