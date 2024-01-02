ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at approximately 6:10 PM the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Broadway about gunfire in the area. Responding officers located a vehicle in a parking lot that had been struck by bullets but the owner of the vehicle had left the scene. A short time later, the owner of the vehicle, 25-year-old Ladarrian Young returned to the scene and was arrested for one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and one count of Illegal Carrying of a Weapon.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

