ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) — An Alexandria man is wanted in connection with a home invasion and shooting early this morning, authorities said.

Alexandria Police were called to 4015 Lakeside Drive at 12:48 a.m. Friday responding to a report of someone being shot. Police said a known assailant forced his way into an apartment and shot 25-year-old, Tyruin Green of Alexandria. Green and another occupant of the apartment escaped on foot and contacted the Alexandria Police Department. Green was transported to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries, authorities said.

Alexandria Police detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of 34-year-old Andrew D. Howard of Alexandria. The warrant issued for Howard is for one count of home invasion and one count of attempted first degree murder. Howard should be considered armed and dangerous.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area is asked to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.