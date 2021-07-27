Alexandria man charged with murder in Lakeside Dr. shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (July 27, 2021) – Alexandria Police have made an arrest in a shooting incident that occurred Monday night around 8:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Lakeside Drive. One victim was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound and later succumbed to those injuries. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

Marcus Johnson, 28, of Alexandria, was charged with second degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.