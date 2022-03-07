Lavonta Jamaal Hammond, 20 of Alexandria

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On December 15th, 2021, Patrol Deputies responded to the 100 block of Gunter Road in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, deputies contacted the victim who stated upon the return to the residence, the shed door was open and he saw the shadow of 2 people running from the back of his home toward the nearby wood line. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate any suspects.

Detectives from the Tioga substation responded to the scene to conduct their follow up investigation where they secured several pieces of evidence that proved to be highly relevant in the apprehension of the suspect. This burglary was very similar to several other burglaries that had also happened in the Deville and Kolin areas around the same time frame. With the evidence collected and help from a victim in a separate burglary, Detectives were able to establish probable cause to obtain a search warrant for 4114 B Wonderwood Avenue, Alexandria, LA. When the search warrant was executed, stolen property was located in the residence from recent burglaries in the Kolin and Deville communities.

With new evidence in hand, Detectives were able to establish a suspect as Lavonta Jamaal Hammond, 20 of 5736 Gene Ball Drive Alexandria, LA. Arrest warrants were secured for Hammond and he was located at a local business in Alexandria, LA on February 14th, 2022. After a brief struggle, Hammond was placed under arrest and charged with 3 Counts of Simple Burglary, 3 counts of Felony Criminal Damage to Property, Criminal Conspiracy and 2 counts Resisting an Officer.

Detectives believe that Hammond has burglarized more residences in the Poland Community and are working with authorities in Catahoula Parish in reference to burglaries committed in their jurisdiction. Lavonta Jamaal Hammond remains in jail being held on a $341,500.00 bond.

This is an active investigation and more arrests are possible. If anyone has any information about these crimes, please contact Detective Matt Dauzat, Tioga Detectives at 318-641-6010 or Detective Jared Salard, Kolin Detectives at 318-484-7350.