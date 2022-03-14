ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On March 9th, 2022, Agents assigned to Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit, along with FBI Safe Street Task Force Officers, conducted a narcotics investigation into the street sales of cocaine and fentanyl in the Houston St. area of Alexandria.

Agents began this operation after receiving numerous anonymous tips and complaints from the public. During this investigation, Agents identified the suspect as Jamal Marquis Burgess, 45 of Alexandria. Agents, along with deputies assigned to the RPSO Crime Suppression Unit, were able to make contact with multiple subjects that were in the area, which lead to narcotic related arrests. From their investigation, Agents were able to obtain a search warrant for Burgess’ residence. During the search, suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, three firearms, ammunition, and digital scales were located inside the home.

Burgess was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center for booking on numerous narcotis related charges. Burgess was released the following day on a $38,500.00 bond.

RADE Agents say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/

Jamal M. Burgess, 45, of Alexandria, LA was charged with:

Possession firearm by felon

Possession firearm with drugs

Possession CDS II (meth)

Possession Marijuana

Possession Drug Paraphernalia