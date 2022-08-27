ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – An Alexandria man was arrested Saturday afternoon following a standoff with police at a residence in Martin Park.

On Saturday morning, APD officers responded to a report of a man threatening residents in a home with a firearm in the 3900 block of Howard Street. When officers arrived, the suspect retreated into a residence and refused officer’s instructions to come out. The suspect was captured following a standoff.

Travis Roy, 37, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of resisting arrest.

Records indicate Roy was previously arrested in 2018 for contempt of court failure to pay a fine.

Residents are asked to report criminal activity to the Alexandria Police Department by calling APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.