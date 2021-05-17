Alexandria man arrested, charged with attempted murder and armed robbery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (May 16, 2021) – Alexandria Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 1800 block of Yale Street around 6:15 a.m. Sunday morning. One victim was transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Javontay Nelson, 26, of Alexandria, was arrested for attempted armed robbery and attempted first degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.