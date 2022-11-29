ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria Police detectives are investigating the burglary of a gun shop on Jackson Street that occurred early this morning in which a vehicle was crashed into the building.

At approximately 6:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Jackson Street in reference to a vehicle that had been driven into the front of a business specializing in firearms sales. Initial investigation determined the vehicle, a 2017 Infinity Q80 SUV, had previously been reported as stolen. The suspect drove the vehicle into the business and then made entry, stealing a number of firearms.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.