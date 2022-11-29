ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria Police detectives are investigating the burglary of a gun shop on Jackson Street that occurred early this morning in which a vehicle was crashed into the building.
At approximately 6:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Jackson Street in reference to a vehicle that had been driven into the front of a business specializing in firearms sales. Initial investigation determined the vehicle, a 2017 Infinity Q80 SUV, had previously been reported as stolen. The suspect drove the vehicle into the business and then made entry, stealing a number of firearms.
If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.
For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/
Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.
