ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12.

“A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The 36-year-old was driving a white Ford F-150 at the time of his arrest.

That truck “matched the description of a truck used in two recent burglaries in Livingston Parish,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

TPSO said that at the time of his arrest, Pierson was a fugitive and wanted by authorities in Tangipahoa Parish.

The Walker man was charged with Theft of Property in Excess of $600.00.

TPSO confirmed that on Tuesday, Pierson was behind bars in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.