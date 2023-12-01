HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — An Enterprise man is behind bars without bond after allegedly making a threatening call to Fort Novosel.

According to Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza, at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29, the HCSO was alerted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation about someone calling in a threat that they were going to “blow up Fort Novosel.”

Sheriff Valenza says the suspect, 65-year-old Carl Wilson, had gone to the base’s gate after making the threat before making his way to the Veterans Clinic in Houston County, where he got into a dispute with a worker and said, “I’m already dead. Somebody here is going to die.”

Wilson fled the clinic after an alarm was raised, and the HCSO put out a BOLO on his vehicle to surrounding agencies, according to Sheriff Valenza.

Wilson was later arrested in Enterprise and returned to authorities in Houston County. He is charged with one count of terroristic threats and was booked into the Houston County Jail with no bond.

During a press conference held Thursday morning, Sheriff Valenza revealed Wilson does have a criminal record with the Federal Bureau of Investigation but said he had not done a deep dive into Wilson’s background yet.