Alexandria, La. (May 5, 2020) ­ – On May 4, 2020, at 4:13 p.m. Uniform Patrol Officers responded to the 3600 block of Evergreen Drive in reference to a report of someone attempting to take a child.

Officers determined the suspect, Heather Angelique Dalrymple, 39, of Alexandria, took an autistic child from the sidewalk in front of their residence and started walking away from the home. The mother intervened and retrieved the child. Dalrymple then reportedly exposed herself in the street and cut herself with a piece of glass before leaving the scene.

Officers located the suspect a short distance from the scene. Dalrymple began physically resisting officers as they made the arrest, resulting in one officer requiring treatment at a local hospital for injuries. Dalrymple was treated at a local hospital for the self-inflicted cut. She was then booked on charges of aggravated kidnapping of a child, obscenity, resisting a police officer with force or violence, disturbing the peace and two counts of battery of a police officer.

This incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.