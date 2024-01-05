ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – On Thursday, January 4, 2024, 25-year-old Alfred Rue IV of Alexandria La. turned himself in at the Rapides Parish Detention Center on an active warrant for one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. The Alexandria Police Department had issued a warrant on Alfred Rue IV in connection to the October 18, 2023 homicide of De’Asia Mullins that occurred in the 2200 block of West Sycamore Street.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

