ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – APD is working with other law enforcement agencies to capture an armed suspect barricaded in a site in the 1300 block of Enterprise Drive. Please ask people to avoid the area.

At this time, one shooting victim has been taken to a local hospital. A second victim is currently unresponsive on site.

Again, this is an active scene. Please advise people to avoid the area.

More details to come later.