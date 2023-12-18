LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A lawsuit against Lafayette Consolidated Government and several Lafayette Police Department officers alleging excessive force is scheduled to begin today.

The suit is seeking damages as the result of an incident on May 5, 2018 in which Raynaldo Sampy Jr. was arrested by Lafayette Police in response to an alleged report of vandalism to a convenience store ice machine. Defendants in the suit are LCG and LPD officers Jonathan Rabb, Brandon Dugas, Ian Journet, Segus Jolivette, Asher Reaux and Jordan Colla.

The lawsuit is the first brought by the Justice Lab, a program by the ACLU of Louisiana that seeks to “to challenge racially discriminatory policing practices and combat police violence against people of color.”

According to the suit, police responded to a report of a truck hitting an ice machine at Sid’s One Stop, located at 803 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Lafayette. When officers arrived, they found Sampy asleep in his truck in the parking lot of the store.

The suit alleges that there was no evidence of the ice machine sustaining any recent damage, and that the guard rail in front of the machine was intact, but Sampy was pulled from his truck and arrested using excessive force.

“As Mr. Sampy reached toward his pocket to extract his driver’s license in compliance with Officer Darbonne’s request, Officer Brandon Dugas wrongly interpreted Sampy’s action, grabbed

Sampy’s arm and forcibly snatched him out of his truck and threw him face down onto the concrete parking lot,” the suit alleges. “Mr. Sampy complained of Officer Dugas slamming his head into the concrete. Officers Dugas, Asher Reaux, and Jordan Colla immediately pulled Sampy’s arms behind his back and put handcuffs on him while he was prone, without probable cause to arrest nor with any reasonable basis to suspect Sampy had committed a crime or was armed or dangerous.”

Later, the suit alleges, “Officer Dugas dragged the handcuffed Sampy to the hood of a nearby marked police unit. On the way Sampy is seen on video trying to lift his pants back over his

buttocks, where they had fallen during the officers’ violent extraction and unlawful arrest. On the hood of the vehicle where Dugas was holding Sampy’s head pressed into the hood by his hand on the back Sampy’s neck.”

According to the Justice Lab, “when police officers arrived on the scene, rather than assess it, they approached Mr. Sampy with the presumption of guilt, swiftly resorting to violence wholly disproportionate to the situation at hand. They beat Mr. Sampy for approximately seven minutes, leaving him with significant physical and emotional injuries, from which he still suffers to this day. The brutalization of Black men is a scourge on our society. Mr. Sampy seeks to address it in this instance by holding those officers sworn to serve and protect him accountable for violating his constitutional and common law rights.”

The suit also alleges the officers made misleading statements meant to be recorded on their bodycams suggesting Sampy was resisting arrest.

The suit seeks damages for physical and emotional harm that Mr. Sampy endured, including stitches on his chin, a herniated disc, a dislocated shoulder, head trauma and enduring psychological distress.

Trial is set to begin at Monday, with jury selection in the morning and opening statements taking place after lunch the same day.

According to the ACLU of Louisiana, the trial is expected to last three days with the possibility of a fourth.

Read the entire lawsuit here:

