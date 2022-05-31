HAMMOND, La. (WGNO)— A Louisiana woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 Tuesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., Louisiana State Police began investigating the crash that ultimately claimed the life of 35-year-old Jaimie Wells of Rayne.

Detectives say Wells was driving west on I-12 near the weigh station in Tangipahoa Parish when her Nissan Altima struck the rear of a Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

The Nissan overturned on the impact and Wells was ejected, causing her life-threatening injuries. LSP reports she was unrestrained at the time of the crash.

Wells was transported to an area hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Troopers say the driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries.

Toxicology results were collected from both drivers. The crash remains under investigation by LSP.