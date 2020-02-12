Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers need public’s help with cold case homicide

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)– Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish needs the public’s help to solve a cold case homicide that claimed the life of 29-year-old Myron Scott.

The Crowley Police Department is seeking information regarding a homicide which happened just after midnight on June 10, 2019, in the 200 block of Westwood Dr.

Officers responded to the location of the shooting to discover that Scott had been shot and died at the scene. Police say they believe Scott was ambushed as he was shot multiple times from behind.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re asked to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.