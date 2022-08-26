Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A man accused of threatening, terrorizing, and cyberstalking a Lafourche Parish woman and her family is behind bars. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Armon Walker from Vermilion Parish was arrested on Thursday afternoon after police issued a warrant for his arrest.

On Thursday, the victim who lived in Choctaw told the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office that Walker made threats to shoot her and her family members, including some who were in grade school. Out of caution, police were dispatched to the woman’s residence and to the schools the children attended.

While police were providing security to the family, detectives reached out to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office to assist with the arrest. Shortly after, deputies with the Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Office located Walker on Thursday afternoon and took him into custody.

Walker was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was booked on warrants for terrorizing and cyberstalking. He is being held without bail.