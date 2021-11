ALEXANDRIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Friday, November 12, 2021, 50-year-old Larcentursa Mayweather, 44-year-old Paul Nash Jr., and 45-year-old Tabitha Lee Gray were sentenced for their involvement in armed bank robbery incidents that took place on April 2, 2019 and April 16, 2019.

During the trial, evidence proved that Mayweather assisted planning the bank robberies and instructed Nash and Gray on how to carry out the robberies. On April 2, 2019, Mayweather drove Nash and Gray to Campti, La. and dropped them off at the City Bank. While there, Nash and Gray entered the bank with firearms drawn and ordered bank tellers to give them money.