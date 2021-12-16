CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Mooringsport man is in custody following an early-morning standoff in north Caddo Parish in which he allegedly threatened to set himself on fire and doused a deputy with accelerant, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol deputies were called to a domestic disturbance were called to the location off of Mooringsport-Latex Road just after 1 a.m. When Cpl. Maggie Boykin arrived at the scene, the sheriff’s office says she was met outside by the victim and a small child.

“Boykin entered the residence and encountered 34-year-old Jacob Seth Cannon who had barricaded himself in a bedroom. She attempted to speak with Cannon and also smelled an accelerant inside the home. Cannon then threw an accelerant at Boykin and threatened to light himself and her on fire.”

That’s when the sheriff’s office says Boykin went outside and notified additional deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, negotiators, and detectives responded. During the negotiations, Cannon fired at least one shot from a pistol inside the residence. SRT deputies entered the residence just before 8 a.m. and took Cannon into custody. He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for aggravated assault on a peace officer, domestic abuse battery (second offense), and domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

The case remains under investigation.