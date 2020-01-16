75-year-old Baton Rouge man arrested for allegedly molesting 6-year-old girl

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 75-year-old Baton Rouge man for allegedly molesting a 6-year-old girl.

Joseph William Lively of 5915 Vicksburg Drive faces one charge of molestation of a juvenile following an accusation that he molested the child while giving her a massage.

The child’s mother said she sent her daughter to a friend’s house nearby, and after she picked up the girl and asked what she did while there, the child said she got a massage in a spare bedroom, according to an affidavit.

The child reportedly told her mother that she got a full-body massage and the man touched her “privates.”

During a forensic interview, the child said she was taken into a spare bedroom and given a massage, at which time Lively allegedly put his hands down the child’s pants and inside her underwear.

The victim also said he rubbed her chest through her shirt. She indicted she was uncomfortable and left the room, according to the affidavit.

A deputy contacted Lively at his residence, but Lively refused to cooperate, the affidavit reveals.