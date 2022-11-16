RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish looking for help finding those responsible for theft of $7,400 in firearms.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a residential burglary which occurred on Nov. 1 in the 3000 block of the Church Point Highway, north of Rayne.

Investigations show that entry was made through a broken window in the back of the home. Once inside, multiple firearms including rifles, shotguns and handguns were taken. In total, 14 firearms were reported stolen. The estimated value of this property is $7,400

If you have any information regarding this burglary, please call the tips line at (337) 789-8477 or download our P3 apps to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.