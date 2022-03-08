RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On March 3rd, 2022, deputies responded to a report in reference to criminal sexual conduct of a juvenile. Deputies took the initial report and detectives from the RPSO Special Victims Unit responded and began their investigation.

From their investigation, SVU Detectives were able to identify Nelson Lee Johnson, 73 of Alexandria, as a suspect. Johnson, who is a Tier 1 Registered Sex Offender, was currently not in compliance with the terms of his registration and warrants were issued for his arrest in reference to his sex offender obligations. The investigation conducted by SVU Detectives, which included the assistance of the Children’s Advocacy Center and St. Francis Cabrini Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners, resulted in probable cause being established that supported the initial allegations against Johnson.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Nelson for Sexual Battery – Victim Under 13 Years of Age as well as Failure to Register.

Pineville man charged 4 counts Molestation of a Juvenile, and 2 counts Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

On March 4th, 2022, Nelson was taken into custody without incident, placed under arrest and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at the time of this release, being held on a $310,000 bond.

Nelson Lee Johnson, 73, of Alexandria, LA is charged with Failure to Register and Notify as a Sex Offender or Child Predator ( second or more offence), and Sexual Battery-Victim Under 13 Years of Age.