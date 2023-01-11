RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – After conducting a traffic stop, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) deputies located illegal substances in a vehicle.

Jacob Boult, 27, of Lafayette, and Aaron Foy, 25, of Belle Chase, were arrested after Rapides deputies found illegal substances in a vehicle after a traffic stop on I-49 Thursday.

Deputies located approximately 70 pounds of psychoactive mushroom chocolate bars (487 bars), 401 ecstasy pills, 22 THC vape pens, 14 sealed packs of THC gummies, 5 ounces of THC wax, 3 ounces of marijuana, 1.2 pounds of dried mushrooms and 2 chocolate THC infused bars.

Boult was charged with improper lane usage, expired motor vehicle inspection sticker and eight counts of possession of CDS I with intent to distribute.

Foy was charged with eight counts of possession of CDS I with intent to distribute.

Boult and Foy were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Boult’s bond was set at $40,200, while Foy’s is $40,000.