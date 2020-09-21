66-year-old Lawtell man’s death now ruled a homicide by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office

LAWTELL, La. (KLFY) — The death of a Lawtell man found Sept. 16 is now being ruled as a homicide, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The body of Joseph Vallian, 66, was discovered after an investigation into an incident in the 400 block of McClellan Street. Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said this morning that an autopsy has revealed Vallian’s cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

No other information is being released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-8477 or download the P3 app. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward.