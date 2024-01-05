COTTONPORT, La. (WNTZ) – On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at approximately 1030 hours, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) Deputies and the Louisiana Probation & Parole worked together to seize drugs and drug paraphernalia and arrest 61-year-old Dennis Wiley of Plaucheville, La. The seized items were approximately 10.3 ounces of a crystal-like substance believed to be Methamphetamines, a small amount of Marijuana, various pills, and drug paraphernalia such as glass pipes, spoons, a syringe, and a scale.

Dennis Wiley was booked at the APSO DC-1 jail Facility. He was charged with Possession of Schedule 1, Possession of Schedule 2 with Intent to Distribute, and Probation Violation. The bond was set at sixty thousand dollars ($60,000.00). Wiley is still in custody.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to thank the concerned citizens involved and the La. Probation & Parole Agents who assisted APSO in this matter. He remains committed to working with all law enforcement agencies and concerned citizens to make Avoyelles Parish a safer place to live, work, and raise our families.