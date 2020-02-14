6-month-old baby tests positive for cocaine

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) – A mother was arrested in January after her six month old baby son tested positive for cocaine.

According to an EBRSO arrest affidavit, Josie Falgoust, stands accused of Cruelty to Juveniles, which is the the intentional or criminal negligence mistreatment or neglect by anyone seventeen years of age or older of a child under the age of seventeen.

On Jan. 16, EBRSO investigators were notified of a 6-month-old baby who tested positive for cocaine at a local hospital. A case worker with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) told investigators that after following up on a DCFS report, she contacted Falgoust at a home in Baton Rouge. The case worker transported Falgoust and the baby to the hospital where he learned that the baby tested positive for cocaine.

When Falgoust was initially contacted by the investigators, she insisted that she did not know what cocaine was, and that she was not aware of her baby testing positive. She accused her relatives of poisoning her baby. Two of Falgoust relatives told EBRSO investigators that they witnessed Falgoust snort cocaine in the presence of the child.

A hospital nurse confirmed to investigators that the baby tested positive for the drug, but showed no signs of physical abuse. Falgoust told the case worker that she had not used drugs, but a urine sample later obtained by by investigators tested positive for cocaine. The baby was given to DCFS by court order on Jan. 16.