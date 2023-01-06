EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, El Dorado Police arrested six men after conducting a drug distribution investigation. According to officers, the arrestees included the following individuals:

Ronald E. Brown

Remondo Caver

Brandon B. Boone

Syroid S. Palmer

Jaterrance D. Hamilton

Corey E. Parker

During the arrest, three homes were raided on West Block Street and on South West Avenue. During the raids, police seized approximately one pound of Meth, 288 grams of marijuana, 255 grams of synthetic marijuana, 156 grams of crack cocaine, $12,422, six firearms, and 15 grams of cocaine.

Caver, Boone, Palmer, and Hamilton were charged with four counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Brown and Parker were charged with Trafficking a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Delivery of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

All suspects are in custody at the Union County Jail.