FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies shot and killed 58-year-old Jose Medina of Panama City, Fla. after a domestic violence call turned into a shootout with law enforcement.

Sheriff Eric Aden said deputies received a call around 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 6 from a woman in a townhome on Dunwoody Pl. The woman told deputies she had a fight with her boyfriend and he threatened to kill her and himself in the home.

Two deputies responded and spoke to the woman. She told law enforcement Medina was inside the townhouse and had a weapon.

Deputies reportedly tried to speak with Medina and arrest him for threats made against the woman.

“At which time he retreated into a nearby bedroom to retrieve the firearm, tried to barricade our deputies outside, which he was unsuccessful,” said Sheriff Eric Aden. “He did draw his weapon. He did fire upon our deputies. Our deputy then returned fire, engaging the suspect and then ultimately killing him.”

Sheriff Aden watched the body camera footage but did not specify how many shots were fired or struck Medina.

Both deputies and the homeowner who called 9-1-1 are ok. The deputies have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the investigation. Sheriff Aden said the Major Crimes Unit, the Office of Professional Standards, and the State Attorney’s Office will review the investigation.

“I can say that from our initial review, our officers act with complete heroism and certainly act with the training that it takes. This all transpired in a matter of a few seconds and what might seem to them for a long period of time was literally split seconds,” said Sheriff Aden. “Our officers were absolutely brave in the face of adversity and a life-threatening incident. And so we couldn’t be prouder of them and we couldn’t be prouder of the training that we give our men and women to keep them alive. Because the number one thing is for them to come home to their families.”

Crime Scene Units and The Medical Examiners Office remained at the home until 2:30 p.m. on Monday.