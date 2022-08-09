Police reports show that the crash happened on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street. Investigators determined that Lewis was driving westbound on US Hwy 90 Business in a 2006 Buick Lucerne when for an unknown reason, the Buick suddenly ran off the road and struck a tree. Lewis was taken to the hospital where he died a few days later from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

LSP is still investigating the incident. It is unknown whether or not Lewis was buckled up at the time of the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was taken for analysis. State troopers want to remind drivers to make good decisions while behind the wheel.

Here are some tips LSP urges drivers to follow: