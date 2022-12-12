Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Vidalia, La. due to an investigation involving narcotics, as well as multiple subjects who were of interest in an ongoing human trafficking case.

Once deputies arrived at the residence, four subjects were placed under arrest after narcotics were recovered and multiple electronic devices were seized. According to authorities, they discovered over 30 files consisting of video voyeurism set up, by way of a hidden camera.

Deputies confirmed that victims were filmed without knowledge while engaging in sexual activity. According to officials, video voyeurism is a sex offense and requires anyone who is convicted to register as a sex offender.

After the home was searched, 50-year-old Brian K. Melton was arrested and charged with 33 counts of Video Voyeurism.