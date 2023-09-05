AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – 5 women who escaped from a jail facility in Avoyelles Parish have been recaptured while 2 remained wanted.

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received a report from the Corrections Staff of a possible escape at the facility in Cottonport Tuesday morning. 5 of the 7 escapees have been captured.

Ka’Dasha Gallow , 27 of Church Point

, 27 of Church Point Loretta Moore, 29 of Slidell

29 of Slidell Lauren Ebert, 33 of Alexandria

33 of Alexandria Angela N. Sullivan, 55 of Marksville

55 of Marksville Tonya Roy, 38 of Cottonport

Three were captured in the Bunkie area by APSO and two others were captured as a result of the investigation and the assistance of the RLCC Chase Team

Gerri Wooten, 24 of Jonesville and Autoria “Tori” Denice Lachney, 23 of Marsville are still wanted.

A preliminary investigation revealed the escapees were able to get past the locking mechanism on the back door fire escape. They were then given a ride to various locations in the Bunkie area.

The APSO, Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) Chase Team and other local police agencies have responded to assist in locating the escapees. Tracking K9s are on the ground in search of the escapees. The investigation and search are ongoing.

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to ask anyone with information or observing suspicious activity in the area to report it immediately to APSO by calling 318-253-4000 or 911 for an emergency. He also advises people in the area to take the extra precautions of locking their vehicles and homes.

