5 victims reported in a pair of unrelated shootings in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Gunfire continues in New Orleans over the weekend with a pair of seemingly unrelated shootings in New Orleans East on Sunday, one of which wounded four victims.

The NOPD’s Seventh District reported both shootings at 6:46 p.m., just 40 minutes after a woman was shot in Treme and hours after five were shot on Bourbon Street for the second weekend in a row.

The first incident occurred in the 7700 block of Shubert Street. An initial report shows four victims suffering from gunshot wounds, all of which have been taken to the hospital. Genders, ages and identities have not been provided at this time.

In the second incident, the NOPD reports a female victim as result from a shooting at the intersection of Saigon and Henri drives in the Village De L’est area of New Orleans East. That victim has also been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.



No further information is available at this time regarding both incidents.