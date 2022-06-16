BRIDGE CITY, La. (WGNO) — Two out of five escapees are still on the run after an early Thursday morning escape.

According to the Bridge City Center for Youth, (BCCY) five juveniles escaped the facility shortly after 2:00 a.m.

The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) was notified immediately after the escape and sent out formal notifications to law enforcement.

As of 8:30 a.m., three of the five juveniles have been apprehended.

The two escapees still at large are:

17-year-old male from East Baton Rouge Parish

16-year-old male from Tangipahoa Parish

A Command Center has been established at BCCY, located at 3225 River Road, in Bridge City. The Command Center is actively gathering, tracking, and distributing information to assist in the capture of the escapees.

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement immediately, or the Command

Center at 504-401-3359.