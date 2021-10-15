4 of 5 juvenile detention center escapees captured; Search for remaining juvenile continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of 4:30 a.m. Friday, Baton Rouge Police confirmed 4 of the 5 escapees have been taken into custody. The search for the remaining juvenile is still underway. Police have also recovered the stolen vehicle.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting in the search for four juvenile detention center escapees after one juvenile was captured on J Street.

Police are warning residents to be on high alert as the escapees are “armed and dangerous.”

Four of the juveniles stole a truck, according to BRPD spokesperson L’Jean McKneely. The stolen truck is described as a four-door tan-colored Toyota Tundra with license plate X314899.

Two juveniles were wearing orange, two were wearing brown and one was wearing white.

Juvenile detention center guards were attacked by the escapees, according to BRPD. The guards received minor injuries.

This is a developing story.