ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria Police Department Detectives have arrested four juveniles in connection with numerous thefts and burglaries that have occurred over several weeks in the City of Alexandria.

APD’s Juvenile Detective Division recently served four search warrants at different locations in Alexandria resulting in three rifles being recovered, one of which is connected to a homicide investigation. Detectives also recovered four handguns, of which two were reported as stolen, along with several rounds of ammunition and more than 100 grams of marijuana.

Four male juveniles, one 16-years of age and three 17-years of age, were arrested and charged with several counts of burglary, possession of stolen items, possession of CDS-I, and possession of a stolen weapon. Additional charges may be filed pending further investigation.

If anyone has any information about these incidents or other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.