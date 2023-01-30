COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Authorities in Columbia County, Ark. are currently searching for four inmate escapees. On January 30, 2023, reports confirmed that Rico Rose, Dariusz Patterson, Meadow Saulsbury, and Denickolas Brown are believed to be in a gold Ford Escape bearing Arkansas license plate 929 ZER, or in a white Toyota Carolla bearing Arkansas license plate AEP12K.

Rico Rose

Denickolas Brown

Dariusz Patterson

Meadow Saulsbury

The inmates are considered armed and dangerous. If you know the whereabouts of the inmates, contact deputies at 870-234-5655.