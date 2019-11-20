4 arrested in Arnaudville ATM theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport men have been formally charged in the death of a man who was killed during a shootout at the A1 Stop convenience store in early September.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, the Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill Tuesday charging 24-year-old Jacoby Demetrius Wilson, 27-year-old Cortez Deshun Hines, and 18-year-old Carl Wayne McClinton Jr. with 2nd-degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Sherman Rambo Jr.