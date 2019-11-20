Live Now
4 arrested in Arnaudville ATM theft

ARNAUDVILLE, LA. (KLFY) – Four suspects wanted for stealing an ATM machine in Arnaduville are in custody.

The incident happened on October 22, 2019 at a business in the 1000 block of Coteau Rodaire Road.

Dartamian Landry, 18, of Houston, Texas, Lason Edmond, 18, of Arnaduville, and two 17-year old males from Arnaduville and Carencro were arrested on Tuesday.

Major Ginny Higgins says Landry was taken into custody in Houston and will be extradited to St. Martin Parish at a later date.

Edmond was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

All four face one count of simple burglary and various other charges.

Higgins says the investigation remains ongoing.

