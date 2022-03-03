WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man is behind bars after turning himself in over eight hours late on March 2.

Steven Elmer Seals, 30, “had been ordered by the court to turn himself in at 9:00 a.m. to begin serving a seven year sentence with the Louisiana Department of Corrections,” according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Seals walked through the doors of the jail at 5:20 p.m. and was arrested for the 25th time.

The 30-year-old did not come alone.

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, “when Seals entered the lobby of the jail, a corrections deputy observed him on a recorded video surveillance camera concealing contraband inside items he was bringing with him.”

After entering the jail, a search was done of Seals and the area he was housed after entering the prison.

During the search these items were seized by corrections deputies:

Metal letter opener

Metal nail file

Methamphetamine

Marijuana

Hypodermic needle

Sewing needles

Matches

Heroin wrapped in latex and concealed inside a body cavity

WPSO says, “the package of heroin was observed partially protruding from the body cavity during the unclothed search.”

Seals removed the heroin package from his body.

The 30-year-old is facing sixteen new felony counts including:

Possession of heroin

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Destruction of jail property

Multiple counts of introduction of contraband

Multiple counts of possession of contraband

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, “His arrest record of twenty-four previous arrests began with one arrest in 2009 and continued with four arrests in 2010, five arrests in 2011, one arrest in 2012, two arrests in 2013, one arrest in 2014, four arrests in 2016, three arrests in 2017, one arrest in 2019, one arrest in 2020 and one arrest in 2021.”

WPSO says the most recent arrest of Steven Elmer Seals did not break his record for most charges at one time.

That would be when the 30-year-old was charged with 20 different counts relating to drugs, theft and contempt of court on September 5, 2020.



Bond has not been set for Steven Elmer Seals.

