3 Shreveport men formally charged in death of man shot during shootout in Stoner Hill

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport men have been formally charged in the death of a man who was killed during a shootout at the A1 Stop convenience store in early September.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, the Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill Tuesday charging 24-year-old Jacoby Demetrius Wilson, 27-year-old Cortez Deshun Hines, and 18-year-old Carl Wayne McClinton Jr. with 2nd-degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Sherman Rambo Jr.

It happened just before 8:00 p.m. in the 300 block of East Stoner Avenue on September 1. Rambo was getting out of his car to go inside the store and got hit by gunfire while the men were allegedly targeting another man who was coming out of the store.

According to the DA, Wilson and Hines are charged with attempted second-degree murder in a second indictment in connection with the related shooting of Shaquille Bradford on that same date.