ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Sunday, December 31, 2023, at approximately 8:17 PM the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 2200 block of West Sycamore Street about an attempted armed robbery where the suspect shot the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On Sunday, December 31, 2023, at approximately 8:50 PM the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 2200 block of East Sycamore Street about an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. The responding officers located 21-year-old Trewande Vallery of Alexandria La..

On Monday, January 1, 2024, at approximately 12:13 AM the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Llewellyn Drive in-reference to a 13-year-old juvenile who had been inadvertently struck by celebratory gunfire. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

These are currently ongoing investigations.

