RIVERSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — A suicide and multiple homicide cases are being investigated Sunday by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 9:47 a.m. to the report of a suicidal man at a home on Depot Street in Riverside. Upon arrival, they found 54-year-old William Huntoon Vance armed with a handgun. Deputies say Vance shot himself soon after they arrived.

According to Sheriff Billy Murray with the SCCSO, an adult woman, identified as 51-year-old Florence Diane Vance, a 16-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old girl were also found dead while deputies were securing the scene. All three victims had gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Murray confirmed that all four victims were a family. The investigation is ongoing.

