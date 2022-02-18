MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police arrested three people in connection with a deadly shooting and a fire in the Happy Hills neighborhood last February.

Police have arrested and charged Darrin Southall, Terrance Watkins and Jamarcus Chambers with two counts of murder and several counts of shooting into an occupied home.

This comes exactly a year after Tony and Lelia Lewis were found dead after a fire at their home on Dr. Thomas Avenue.

A fire broke out on the evening of February 17, 2021. The blaze was so big, several came out to watch. Mobile Fire-Rescue confirmed that evening two people had been found dead at the home.

The day after the fire, family members confirm the victims are the grandparents of local rapper Honeykomb Brazy, whose real name is Nashon Jones. He posted to his Instagram at the time he was sorry his grandparents got “caught up” in his mess.

Southall, Watkins, and Chambers were already in custody.

Southall plead guilty to federal drug charges in November. He’s expected to be sentenced for that federal case Friday.

Honeykomb Brazey was arrested in May 2021 on drug and gun charges.

Southall is an accused drug kingpin who reached a plea deal in Nov. 2021 on drug charges. He faces 30 to 35 years for those charges alone. Southall had previously escaped from the Clarke County Jail on May 18, 2021. He was recaptured later that night.