All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the Hammond Police Department announced the arrest of three individuals in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened three months ago. According to the police, 25-year-old Tysheen Kelly, 21-year-old Dejon Warner, and 21-year-old Jamichael Edwards are in custody and booked on charges related to the shooting that happened at the corner of West Church Street and Pecan Street on April 4.

Police say that they are still looking for two individuals involved in the incident. Reports show that 19-year-old Geralcoe Toney and 19-year-old Lydell Griffin are wanted for charges of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, illegal discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice. Griffin is also wanted for gang prohibition reported police.

Police are asking for any information related to the incident. The public can contact Detective Chase Zaffuto with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division by calling 985-277-5741 or by sending an email to Zaffuto_CB@hammond.org.

Thibodaux Police reported that over the past few months, the Hammond Police Department’s Gang Unit has made over 30 arrests of known gang members.