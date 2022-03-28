COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The Covington Police Department arrested 28-year-old Madelyn Abisai Mejia-Gallo of Covington for causing the death of her 6-month-old child.

Madelyn was taken into custody in New Orleans on March 26, 2022, after an arrest warrant was issued for violation of Second Degree Murder.

Mejia-Gallo is currently being held at the Orleans Parish Prison as a fugitive from Covington.

The investigation began Wednesday, March 23, 2022, when officers and detectives responded to an area

hospital in reference to a baby arriving at the Emergency Room with severe head trauma.

The baby was later transported to another facility with more advanced care.

Based on evidence collected and statements gathered during the investigation, detectives believe that the

injuries to the child occurred at the hands of his mother.

The New Orleans Police Department assisted with Madelyn’s arrest.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENTS FACEBOOK POST IN RELATION TO THE INCIDENT.