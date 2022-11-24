BOUTTE, La. (WGNO) — A man survived after being shot twice overnight in St. Charles Parish, prompting an investigation by detectives who are now searching for more answers.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 300 block of South Kilner Street in Boutte just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 24). When they arrived, detectives found a male victim with two gunshot wounds to his leg. The victim’s age was not released in the early reports of the shooting.

We’re told the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Details of his condition were not available, however, a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office says the victim was last reported as alert and speaking with deputies.

No information regarding a suspect or motive was available. Detectives are asking for the public’s help in gathering more information regarding the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any knowledge of the shooting is urged to contact SCPSO Detective Amanda Buchanan at abuchanan@stcharlessheriff.org or (985) 783-6807.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 877-903-7867. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.